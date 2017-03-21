HAMPTON - Dodge Hobart Teague, Jr., 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday (March 18, 2017). Dodge was born on September 6, 1928 to the late Dodge Ellis & Clara Amanda (Nelson) Teague in Elizabethton, TN.

Dodge was a Navy Veteran, a 50 year Mason of the Masonic Whiteside Lodge #13, and an active member of the Jericho Shriners since 1978. He retired from Raytheon after many years of service. Dodge enjoyed living on Watauga Lake fishing, boating, and woodworking. He will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Dodge was preceded in death by his sons, William E Teague and Douglas H Teague; and sisters, Clara Grace Henegar and Erma Jane Teague Arney.

Dodge is survived by his only granddaughter, Amanda Teague Davenport & husband Robert; great-granddaughter, Ellis Monroe; sister, Mabel Teague Grindstaff of Elizabethton Sycamore Springs Assisted Living; special neighbors, Wallace & Jane Isham, and Charlie Hodge; long-time friend, Gil Anderson; several special nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Dodge will be laid to rest on Friday (March 24, 2017) at noon in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children (2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and physicians at Johnson City Medical Center ICU for their kind and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be made to the Teague family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Teague family.