Clarice was born in Scott County, Virginia, but lived most of her life in the Kingsport area. She retired from the Sullivan County Department of Education. Her husband and family had a passion for antique and classic cars and she enjoyed her travels across America with them in their 1940 Ford convertible. The love and dedication she showed her children and grandchildren will forever shape their lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Eva Haynes; and brother, Lowell Haynes.

Clarice is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ernie Hobbs; sons, Michael Hobbs and wife, Natalie, Andy Hobbs and wife, Jenny; grandchildren, Kennedy and Kaden Hobbs; brothers, Joe Haynes and wife, Phyllis, Lucian Haynes, and Tommy Haynes and wife, Chris; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Bement officiating.

Honorary pallbearer will be Todd Collins, Kennedy Hobbs, Kaden Hobbs and Eva Pearson.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Clarice Hobbs.