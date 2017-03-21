logo

Betty Jo Doyle

• Today at 5:18 PM

JONESVILLE, VA - Betty Jo Doyle, 85, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017. She was born February 8, 1932 to the late Clarence and Margaret Miles Parsons. She was a member of Steep Rock Church of God of Prophecy. She was a foster parent for over forty years for social services, caring for numerous children in the county.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Doyle; sisters, Golden Gibson and Elizabeth Fields; and a brother, Glen Parsons.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Gunn and husband, Steve, of Jonesville; two foster sons, Harrison Dice, his wife Judy, and their son, Ethan, and Claude Sturgill, and his children, Jennifer and Lindsey; one sister, Wanda Sue Hedden of Lafayette, IN; one brother, J.C. Parsons of Jonesville, VA; three grandchildren, J.R. Jarnagin, Brittany Jarnagin and Lily Gunn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Revs. Tim and Chuck Cress officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. in the Wilder Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. to go in procession.

Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.