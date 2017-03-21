Betty Jo Doyle

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Doyle; sisters, Golden Gibson and Elizabeth Fields; and a brother, Glen Parsons.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Gunn and husband, Steve, of Jonesville; two foster sons, Harrison Dice, his wife Judy, and their son, Ethan, and Claude Sturgill, and his children, Jennifer and Lindsey; one sister, Wanda Sue Hedden of Lafayette, IN; one brother, J.C. Parsons of Jonesville, VA; three grandchildren, J.R. Jarnagin, Brittany Jarnagin and Lily Gunn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Revs. Tim and Chuck Cress officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. in the Wilder Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. to go in procession.

Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Doyle family.