Richard “Jerry” Laningham

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Laningham Robinson.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Crawford Laningham of the home, son, Michael Laningham and wife, Joy of Erwin. Grandchildren, Richard Rogers, Tommy Nelms, Jeremy Robinson and Alex Laningham, sister, Brenda McNutt of Sullivan Gardens and Kathy Osbourne of Jonesville, VA.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Regina Shelton and Rev. Bill Rines officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Thursday at the McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Chris Marshall, Jason Skelton, Jeremy Robinson, Tommy Nelms, Darrick Christian, Jason Spears and Alex Laningham serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be David Reed. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the McFerrin United Methodist Church, 117 Mountain View Road, Church Hill, TN 37642.

