Jane Williams Crass

Granny Jane, as she was affectionately known by most, was an amazingly strong woman. Granny Jane was a granny to all kids and adults alike. She was a woman loved and adored by all. She leaves behind a magnitude of loved ones, all of whom are better for having the honor to love and be loved by Granny Jane.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Michael Williams, and brothers Billy and Dan Shelton.

She has left behind to cherish her memory: Her loving husband of 11 years: Rev. Ralph Crass; Her sons: Steve F. Williams and wife Cindy, of Gate City, VA; Brad R. Williams and wife Cynthia, of Chattanooga, TN; Mark A. Williams and wife Sherrie, of Sullivan County, TN; His son: Mark Crass and wife Joy, of Johnson City, TN; His daughter: Julie Vourdie and husband Jeff, of Gray, TN; Her grandchildren: Jennifer, Rachel, Stephani, Sarah Williams, Andrew, Steven, Matthew, Nathan, Sara Blakely and Josh Blakely; His grandchildren: Jonathan, Danielle, Hannah, Josh, Aaron, Grace, and Leah Voudrie; Great-Grandchildren: Gracie, Jayden, Bella, Sophie, Hadley, Charlie, and Waylon; Sister: Sue Gilliam and husband Tom; Brother-in-law: Stewart “Bo” Williams and wife Debbie; Sisters-in-law: Diana Shields and husband Jon; Nancy Sizemore and husband Ron.

The family would like to give special heartfelt thanks to Alexa Guelli and Lisa Torbett for the loving, compassionate care that was given to Jane during her last days.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Jane Crass in a funeral service to be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home and Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:00PM at the Gate City First Assembly of God. Reverend Ralph Crass and Reverend Jeff Casteel will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time Wednesday at Valley Funeral Home and also 5:00 PM until service time Thursday at Gate City First Assembly of God. The family will attend a private graveside committal service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Jane Williams Crass through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.