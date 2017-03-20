Howard James Morelock

He is survived by his caregiver, biggest fan and loving wife of 59 years, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Morelock; daughters, Tammy (Carl) Brewer of Morristown, Terri J. Leigh Greene of Bean Station, and son, Morgan Howard (Penny) of Greeneville; his dear sister, Irene (Reece) Bernard of Kingsport; kindest friends and neighbors, Barbara and Virgil Kirkham of Morristown; special caregivers, Senior Citizen Home Assistant Services, Norma and Shelly, who called him her “Hairy Bear”.

He was blessed with grandchildren, James Isenberg, John (Andrea) Isenberg, Bethany Morelock, Jacob Morelock, and Adam Morelock. His first great-grandchild Jade Isenberg was born November of 2016. He has left many nieces and nephews that he cherished.

Howard drove for Roadway Trucking until his retirement with millions of miles safety accommodations. After his retirement, he became a truck driving instructor for Tennessee Technology Center in Morristown, where he taught many students the skills he mastered over a lifetime. He was an active member, Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Bethel Baptist Church in Morristown until his onset of Alzheimer disease in 2000.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home prior to the funeral service at 2:30 with Reverend James Williams presiding. Interment will follow in Bethesda Cemetery.

Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.