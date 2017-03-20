Henrietta Hughes

Henrietta retired from the Sullivan County Property Assessors Office after 20 years of service. Henrietta was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Henrietta was preceded in death by her infant son, Hayne Hughes; son, Tony Hughes; grandson, Austin Jones; sister, Rosa Lee McCoury; and two brothers, Teddy and Dwight Henson.

Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 60 years, Harold Hughes; son, Jeff Hughes & wife Kristine of Konnarock, VA; daughter, Vickie Jones & husband David Jones of Kingsport; granddaughters, Lacy Thouin & husband Daniel and Lindsay Jones; great-granddaughter, Emma Wininger; and sister, Lila Ann Street.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday (March 21, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn with Pastor Tom Phillips officiating.

Henrietta will be laid to rest on Wednesday (March 22, 2017) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Hope at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105) or to American Red Cross of Northeast TN (501 S. Wilcox Drive Kingsport, TN 37660).

Online condolences may be made to the Hughes family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hughes family.