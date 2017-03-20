logo

no avatar

Gary D. Corson

• Today at 9:33 AM

KINGSPORT - Gary D. Corson, 77, Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. He was born and raised in Ft. Wayne, IN but had lived most of his life in East Tennessee. Gary retired in 1998 from Tennessee Eastman as the Director or Purchasing after over 30 years of service. He was an active member of Rotary and Habitat for Humanity. He loved his family and was a proud grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Claris Corson; son, John Dallas Corson; brother, Kerm L. Corson; and sister, Sharon Fenker.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Corson; daughter, Kim Gill and husband, Harry; grandchildren, Taylor, Harrison, Morgan and Carson Gill; and 7 nieces and nephews.

There will be a service at a later date, however you may send memorial contributions in his honor to the Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 5265, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Gary D. Corson.