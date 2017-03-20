He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Claris Corson; son, John Dallas Corson; brother, Kerm L. Corson; and sister, Sharon Fenker.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Corson; daughter, Kim Gill and husband, Harry; grandchildren, Taylor, Harrison, Morgan and Carson Gill; and 7 nieces and nephews.

There will be a service at a later date, however you may send memorial contributions in his honor to the Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 5265, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Gary D. Corson.