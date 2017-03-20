logo

Delbert F. "Deb" Crawford

KINGSPORT - Delbert F. “Deb” Crawford, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with Jesus and his family on Saturday, March 18, 2017. He worked for Eastman Chemical Company, retiring in 1986 after 43 years. Deb was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for many years. He was an avid bowler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Crawford; sisters, Pearl Overbay and Eula Crawford; and brothers, Harold Crawford, Darrell Crawford, and James Crawford.

Deb is survived by his son, R. Dennis Crawford and wife Betsy; grandchildren, Missy Crawford Powers and Kim Crawford Thompson; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, and Ryan; sister, Dorothy Stallard; sister-in-law, Kathleen Brewer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be family and close friends.

Special thanks to Brookdale - Colonial Heights for their loving care and support, and thanks to Crystal and Rosanna from Amedysis Hospice.

