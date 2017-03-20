He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Crawford; sisters, Pearl Overbay and Eula Crawford; and brothers, Harold Crawford, Darrell Crawford, and James Crawford.

Deb is survived by his son, R. Dennis Crawford and wife Betsy; grandchildren, Missy Crawford Powers and Kim Crawford Thompson; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, and Ryan; sister, Dorothy Stallard; sister-in-law, Kathleen Brewer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be family and close friends.

Special thanks to Brookdale - Colonial Heights for their loving care and support, and thanks to Crystal and Rosanna from Amedysis Hospice.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Delbert F. “Deb” Crawford.