Cecil Dickie Baker

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Ida Katherine Baker and his brothers, Roscoe Baker, Hobert Baker, Lee Baker and Buck Baker.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Taylor (Ken) of Big Stone Gap; his brother, Randy Baker (Patsy) of Alabama; his sister, Tudy Horton (John) of Georgia; his grandchildren, Heather Oakes (Chris) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Jessica Needham (T.J.) of Blackwater, VA; his great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Oakes, Ferrah Oakes, Katelyn Hobbs and Stephanie Needham; his special nephews, Johnny Baker and Boabie Baker; his best friend, Wiley Herron and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to all their family and friends, and to Pikeville Medical Center, Wellmont Hospice and Lonesome Pine Hospital for all their love and prayers.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Josh Tompkins officiating.

