Reception of the body will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Our Lady of the Fields Chapel, 4085 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, Ohio. Visitation will follow. Wake service will begin at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618.

Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.