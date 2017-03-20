logo

Bobby Wayne Franklin

• Today at 3:35 PM

KINGSPORT - Bobby Wayne Franklin 80, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at his residence. Bobby was an employee of AFG glass plant in the Greenland Plant for over 30 years. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Josephine Franklin; granddaughter, Gwendolyn Guy.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret Faye Franklin; son, Charles Allen Franklin; daughters, Barbara Ann Guy, Charlotte McConnell and husband Paul; grandchildren, Brian Guy and wife Amy, Christy Ramsey and husband Jim, Kimberly Baker and husband Brian, Kayla McConnell; brother, Richard Franklin; 10 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be conducted at a later date.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. 

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Franklin family.