Bobby Wayne Franklin

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Josephine Franklin; granddaughter, Gwendolyn Guy.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret Faye Franklin; son, Charles Allen Franklin; daughters, Barbara Ann Guy, Charlotte McConnell and husband Paul; grandchildren, Brian Guy and wife Amy, Christy Ramsey and husband Jim, Kimberly Baker and husband Brian, Kayla McConnell; brother, Richard Franklin; 10 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be conducted at a later date.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Franklin family.