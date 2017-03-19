Ruth B. Hood

She was born on September 16, 1922 in Scott County, Virginia, where she was a lifelong resident. She was valedictorian at Fairview High School. She married her sweetheart on June 1, 1941. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, canning, sewing, and spending time with her family. Ruth was an amazing cook, and was always feeding friends and family. She was a woman of strong faith and loved going to church. She was the oldest living member of Roller’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. She has lived a full and joyous life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Garley Hood, Sr. (March 26, 1988); her parents, Echol and Mary Berry; great grandson, Tyler Bledsoe; and her brother, Edgar Berry.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis (Hoyt) Bledsoe, Blackwater, VA, Glenda (Paul) Speers, Blackwater, VA, Karen Hood, Duffield, VA, G.H. (Kathy) Hood, Kingsport, TN, and Edgar (Jean) Hood, Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Joan Speers, Randall (Jeremia) Speers, Keith (Myra) Bledsoe, Sherri (Jeff) Christian, Eddie (Crystal) Hood, Chad (Adrienne) Hood, and Emily Dougherty; great-grandchildren, Brittany Davis, Beth Long, Jared Carter, Alisha Bledsoe, Ally Steadman, Ethan Hood, Issac Hood, Elijah Hood, Tripp Dougherty, Harper Dougherty, and Lydia Hood; siblings, Monnie Robbins, Virgie Arrington, Pauline Berry, and Paul Berry; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Grimm, Evangelist Garry Hood and Bro. TJ Hood officiating. Nancy Rhoton, Christine Love, and Garry Hood and family will provide music.

Gravesides services will be immediately following the services at Hood Family Cemetery, Kingdom Road, Duffield, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Nova Health and Rehab Center, Misty Burke with Caris Hospice, and Mary Ward.

Contribution can be made to American Heart Association in memory of Ruth B. Hood

