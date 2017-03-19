Loura Marie Fish Tipton

Loura was a dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, arts, crafts and reading in her spare time. Loura was employed by Tennessee Department of Children Services for over 18 years. She loved her job and helping children.

Preceding her in death are her maternal grandparents, James and Beulah Crumley; paternal grandparents, Henry and Sarah Fish and uncle, Olin Fish.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Steve Tipton; daughter, Stephanie Tipton; parents, Larry and Carol Fish of Deland, Fl.; sisters, Debbie Wilson and husband Keith of Valdosta, Ga. and Grace Markiewicz and husband Reggie of Kenosha, Wi.; and several nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Arthur Joyce and Dr. Ronnie Owens officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Reggie Markiewicz, Steven Dugger, Rex Kitts, Daryl Cretsinger, Michael Honeycut and Tyler Honeycut.

