Frank Darrell (Poss) McConnell

A lifelong resident of Scott County, VA, he enlisted in the US Army as a teen and met his wife, Pia Rieden, in Munich, Germany. After retiring from a long career at Holston Defense Corporation in Kingsport, TN, he continued to be active in the VFW, participating in countless military funerals while serving as Post Commander of the VFW Post 4933. His gentle nature and sense of humor made him loved by all whose lives he touched.

Frank was born in Nickelsville, VA on June 15, 1932 to the late Hoke and Lady Pearl (Balthis) McConnell.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Margaret Coleman; brothers, Paul McConnell and Ronald (Tommy) McConnell.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Pia McConnell of the home; sons, Stephen McConnell, Kingsport, TN, Gregory McConnell, Meadowview, VA, and Kevin McConnell and wife, Stephanie, Gate City, VA; granddaughters, Olivia McConnell and Valerie McConnell; son-in-law, Geoffrey Coleman, Gate City, VA; sister-in-law, Ilse Rieden, Gate City, VA; sister, Fern Groen, California; brother, William E. McConnell, Weber City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home.

Military graveside services will be conducted by Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

