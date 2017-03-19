Ervin Lee Reeves

He is survived by his son and his wife, Vernon Wayne Reeves and Cindy Reeves, of Norton, Va.; his daughter and her husband, Brenda Sue and Tim Greene of Norton, Va.; three grandchildren, Jessica, Brian and Joshua; two sisters, Carol Phillips and Mattie Phillips, both of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, March 20, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm Monday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Roberts officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the Reeves Family Cemetery in Wise. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am Tuesday to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.