Visitation for Willard Wythe Meade will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 after 11:00 A.M. and funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Estes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leslie Ritchie officiating. Entombment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brian Meade, Elliot Sullivan, Chuck McConnell, Luke McConnell, Kevin Jones, Josh Hileman and Nick Fisher.

Arrangements by Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave., Coeburn, VA.