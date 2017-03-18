Shirley Rogers Gurganus

Shirley graduated from Lynn View High School in 1957. She was a very intelligent and talented person as well as a marvelous artist. Shirley worked many years at Mason Dixon and then later for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, moving up as the County Executive Secretary having served the county from 1984 to 1999.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Gary Hughes; and four brothers, Jim, Paul, John, and Glen Rogers.

Shirley was a beautiful lady, whose sweet smile and lovely personality will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her.