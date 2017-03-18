Randy Quillen

A 1990 graduate of Volunteer High School, he joined the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and was stationed aboard the USS Tennessee, a ballistic missile submarine. He was discharged in 1999 after nine years of honorable service. Randy’s awards include Sailor of the Year, two Navy Achievement Medals, the Battle “E”, eight Strategic Patrol Pins, and the Navy Unit Commendation Medal. He was meritoriously promoted on two occasions. In his honor and in recognition of his service and dedication, the USS Tennessee hoisted and flew the pennant in his honor on Friday, March 17.

After discharge, he joined Trident Refit Facility in Kings Bay, Georgia, as a periscope engineer. He excelled in his profession and his expertise in periscope overhaul and repair was sought throughout the Navy. He was awarded the Employee of the Year in 2016.

Randy’s passions were motorcycles and Tennessee football. He owned two Harley Davidsons, an Ultra Glide and a Heritage Softail. To the annoyance of Georgia Bulldog fans, his wardrobe consisted of mostly Tennessee shirts and ball caps.

Randy leaves behind his father, Jim Quillen of Church Hill; sister, Dr. Amy Quillen of Washington, D.C.; and fiancé, Diane Jones of Brunswick, Georgia. Randy was a special person, had many, many friends in southeast Georgia and was loved by everyone who met him.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. Details will be released at a later date.

