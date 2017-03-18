Paralee Barnette Bloomer

She was born in Scott County, VA to the late Hairm Patton Barnette and Lizzy Dockery Barnette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Bloomer, and by two children, Michael and Eula Bloomer.

Paralee is survived by her daughter, Betty Noe and husband Danny, of Blackwater; one sister, Julie Bledsoe, of North Carolina; one brother, Rufus Glen Barnette and wife Barbara, of Duffield, VA; one grandson, Heath Noe, of Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Jared Noe, of Blackwater, and Hannah Noe, of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at the Bloomer Cemetery in Blackwater. Evangelist Kenneth Neeley will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Bloomer family.