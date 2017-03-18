Joseph Walter Cox

Joe worked with JTH Engineers, LLC and continued to work there through his illness and recuperation and was very grateful to be able to do so. He thought very highly of his co-workers and employer and appreciated all the support they gave him.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a man of quiet intelligence and held all living creatures in high regard. Joe will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Helen Cox; niece, Savannah Cox; nephew, Tim Williams; and brother-in-law, Harold Williams.

Left to cherish Joe’s memory and the life he lived are his wife, Ollie Martin; daughter, Cheryl Cox and Ryan; son, Kevin Cox and Jessica; step-children, Brian Smith and Jeneen, and Mandy Tucker and Brett; grandchildren, Madelyn, Josephina, Christian, Bella and Grace; step-grandchildren, Katelynn, Brandon, Zane and Tatum; sisters, Judi Overbay and Carl Wayne, Jane Williams, and Jennifer Cox and Keith; niece and nephews, Joe and Maiwun, Alice, Andrew, Ben and Erica, Mackenzie and Cotey, and Laura Helen; great-nieces and nephews, Jake, Callie, Nick, Chloe, Hayleigh and Hayden; special cousin, Michelle Martindale and Rob; and special sister to his children, Tori Hamann and Thomas.

All who knew Joe, by family, friendship or mere acquaintance, will survive him with nothing but good thoughts of his life and the generosity he showed to all. Joe appreciated all the prayers, concerns and good wishes sent to him by friends and family over the past months, and the special care given to him by his family at the Wellmont Cancer Center.

Joe’s wishes were to be cremated and in honoring his request of how to remember his life, a Celebration of Life will be held at his and Ollie’s home on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joe’s memory to the Wellmont Cancer Center’s Patient Assistance Fund, 4485 W. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the charity of your choice.

