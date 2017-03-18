Harold Lee Woods

STONY POINT, NC - Harold Lee Woods, 37, of Stony Point, NC, died at his home following a period of declining health on Monday, March 13, 2017. He was born April 27, 1979, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the son of the late John Morgan Woods and Debra Lynn Galloway Woods. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Heather Meade Woods. Harold had worked as a heavy equipment operator and then followed in his daddy’s line of work as a truck driver. However, for the past several years, he had been disabled. He is survived by one brother, John Nathan Woods and wife, Coleen, of Stony Point; one sister, Kristina Woods, of Winchester, KY; and a niece, Laurayziae Woods.