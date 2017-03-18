Anna Rea Elliott Strong

Anna Rea was born in Virginia on July 10, 1927 to the Dallance and Bessie Mae (Fraysier) Elliott.

In addition to her parents, she also proceeded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Strong; son-in-law, Larry D. Houston; brother and sister-in-law, Denver Elliott and wife, Ina.

Anna Rea is survived by her daughter, Cathy J. Houston; sister, Shelbie J. Stallard and husband, Jim and brother, Bobby Elliott and wife, Inez.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Scott Young officiating and providing music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Midway Community, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Elmcroft Assisted Living staff, especially to the Heartland Village staff and to Amedisys Hospice, for all their care and compassion for mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International East Camp, PO Box 3217, Kingsport, TN 37664 or Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN 37664.

