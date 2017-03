Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 7 PM to 8:30 PM at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN). A memorial service will follow with Pastor Sam Murray officiating.

The family requests no flowers to be sent but instead to make a donation to Valley Health Care in her honor.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Murray. Visit www.TrinityMemorialCenters.com for the full obituary.