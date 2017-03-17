She was preceded in death by her husband, Elihu Tase (Bud) Kiser in 1996; grandson, Mylan Kiser; brothers, James Thomas, Clyde and Hobert Kelly; sisters, Beulah Gobble, Goldie Musick, Verda Barnett, Marie Kestner and Stella Gillenwater; special niece, Debbie Kelly Hayden; and special pets, Cootie Cat and her dog, Pepper.

Princess is survived by her son, David Jessee Kiser and wife, Virita; grandchildren, Tase, Raven and Mason Kiser; step-grandchildren, Morgan and Michael Droke; great-grandchildren, Kelly, Leigha, Lexoni and Rylan; brother, Herbert Kelly and wife, Louise of Morehead City, NC; sisters, Mildred Hinkle of Kingsport and Agnes Miller of Shelbyville, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Asbury and their employees whom she loved very much.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12-1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Princess Matilda Kelly Kiser.