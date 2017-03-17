Perry Emmett Ramsey, Jr.

In 1976 Perry attended East Tennessee State University. He was a life-long learner. He loved books and devoted a lot of his time to reading, especially the Bible (he read it through eight times) and to genealogy in search of his American Indian ancestors. Perry was held in great love in the tribe of Remnant Yuchi Nation, of which he was an enrolled member. Perry also loved the people on the Qualla Boundary in Cherokee, NC, and enjoyed going to church at the Cherokee United Methodist Church there and worshipping in the Cherokee native tongue.

He was very musically talented. In the early 1940’s Perry was a member of the Ridgerunners, a local country music band, and played the electric steel guitar many times at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport.

Perry was an Amateur Ham radio person, his call number was W4LYS, one of the early call numbers. He enjoyed listening on his ham radio and speaking to persons from many places in America.

He began work at Holston Defense, and then worked as one of the first television repairmen in this area in Johnson City for Young’s Supply Company for many years. He then worked for the Kingsport glass plant, AFG Industries, until he retired. He had many good friends, and was a friend to all and loved by all that knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Perry was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. P.E. Ramsey and mother, Ethel Ramsey; his beloved wife, Frances Galloway Ramsey; brothers, Albert, Delbert and Coble Ramsey; and sisters, Gertrude Dixon, (infant) Ruby Mae Ramsey, Debbie Dixon and Eva Mullins.

Surviving are his two daughters, Dr. Sandra Ramsey and Dr. Joy Ramsey, both of Kingsport; sister, Freedia Kay of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Judy Hughes and her husband, Ted Hughes of Kingsport; special granddaughter, Bella Forbes Laughlin of Kingsport; special son, Ronnie Ledford of Kingsport; special friends, Chief Lee Vest, Allen Belle and Stanley Fish; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-3:00 pm at Rock Springs United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Buddy Butler and Rev. Ronnie Ledford officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tony R. Hughes, Tyler Barnes, Johnny Grills, Allen Belle, Jerry Higgins and Stanley Fish. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Barnes, Huey Ramsey, Ted Hughes, Coble Ramsey, Jr., Jerry Ramsey and Milford Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 227 Church View Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Perry Emmett Ramsey, Jr.