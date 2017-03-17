logo

KINGSPORT - On March 9, 2017, we lost a precious soul whose smile and laughter could brighten any room or mood. Mona Rhanee Salyer, 50, of Kingsport, unexpectedly passed away quietly in her sleep of a heart attack. Rhanee was born on June 1, 1966 at Holston Valley Hospital. While she spent the majority of her youth in CA, she moved back to the Tri-Cities area in the mid 90's to be closer to her family. She loved life and people in general. According to her, she never met a stranger.

Rhanee was a loving mother and aunt, a loyal daughter, an amazing sister, an adoring niece and a fierce friend to so many. Her beautiful life will always be cherished in the lives of her 2 daughters, Tristian Porter, of Greeneville, TN and Kahri Tipton, of Ocean City, MD her mother, Tara Ursini Byington, of Kingsport, her sister, Amanda Evans, of Kingsport, her brother, Russ Salyer, of Kingsport, 2 nieces, McAilyn Evans and McKenzie Evans, of Greeneville, TN, nephew, Branden Salyer, of CA, 3 uncles, Coy Vaughn (and wife, Sherry Vaughn) of MI, Gary Vaughn (and wife, Betty Ann), of SC and Dallas Vaughn, of Kingsport, and 3 amazing friends who stuck by her side through the good times and the bad, Welma Roberts, of Kingsport, TN, Tim Trevitt, of CA and Jim Tittle, of Kingsport along with numerous cousins. She was also the Beloved Granddaughter of Mona & Wiley Vaughn and Russell E. Salyer, all of Kingsport, all deceased. Rhanee had a strong faith in God and we know her grandparents, as well as so many other beautiful souls, were there to welcome Rhanee home.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 4pm at Hickman Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tara Ursini Byington, 445 Allen Dr - Apt 12, Kingsport TN 37660