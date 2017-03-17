Mona Rhanee Salyer

Rhanee was a loving mother and aunt, a loyal daughter, an amazing sister, an adoring niece and a fierce friend to so many. Her beautiful life will always be cherished in the lives of her 2 daughters, Tristian Porter, of Greeneville, TN and Kahri Tipton, of Ocean City, MD her mother, Tara Ursini Byington, of Kingsport, her sister, Amanda Evans, of Kingsport, her brother, Russ Salyer, of Kingsport, 2 nieces, McAilyn Evans and McKenzie Evans, of Greeneville, TN, nephew, Branden Salyer, of CA, 3 uncles, Coy Vaughn (and wife, Sherry Vaughn) of MI, Gary Vaughn (and wife, Betty Ann), of SC and Dallas Vaughn, of Kingsport, and 3 amazing friends who stuck by her side through the good times and the bad, Welma Roberts, of Kingsport, TN, Tim Trevitt, of CA and Jim Tittle, of Kingsport along with numerous cousins. She was also the Beloved Granddaughter of Mona & Wiley Vaughn and Russell E. Salyer, all of Kingsport, all deceased. Rhanee had a strong faith in God and we know her grandparents, as well as so many other beautiful souls, were there to welcome Rhanee home.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 4pm at Hickman Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tara Ursini Byington, 445 Allen Dr - Apt 12, Kingsport TN 37660