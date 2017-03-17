Faye (Bea Jarnagin) Jackson

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Keith Jarnagin and Susie M. Jarnagin; brothers, Everett "Jack" Jarnagin and Ray Jarnagin.

Faye is survived by her loving husband of more than 60 years, James Jackson; daughter, Myrna Wolfe and husband Donald "Wolfe"; son, Rodney Jackson and wife Jeannie; grandson, Phillip Wolfe; granddaughter, Katie Priestwood and husband Eric; two great grandsons, Jackson and Harrison Priestwood; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters-in-law.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Sammy Trent and Rev. Curtis Seal officiating. The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Mayes-Bassett Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.