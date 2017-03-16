Jerry W. Robbins

He was born in Lee County, VA, lived for 32 years in Lake LeAnn, MI, and had been a resident of Big Stone Gap since 1990. He and his wife, Wanda, spent the winter months in Florida. He was a retired Plant Manager for General Motors, with 32 years of service.

He was a U. S. Army Veteran, having served in England. He was a member of the John Fox, Jr. V. F. W. Post #5715, where he served as treasurer and was proud to assist in the performing of military honors for those who preceded him

Jerry was a member of the Big Stone Gap Masonic Lodge #208, AF & AM; the Big Stone Gap Order of the Eastern Star #157, where he served as treasurer; and the Powell Valley Shrine Club. He loved to assist the children by driving the Shriner’s van to Greeneville, SC or wherever they may need to be.

Jerry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap and attended the Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Ressie Mae (Penley) Robbins; and a brother, Verlin Robbins.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Wanda (Parsons) Robbins; two sons, Michael J. Robbins and wife, Susan of Gladwin, MI and Curt M. Robbins and wife, Terry of West Bloomfield, MI; two daughters, Terry Robbins and wife, Janet of Smithfield, VA and Robin Briggs and husband, Randy of Zephyr Hills, FL; six grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Cicirello, Nicholas (Stacey) Robbins, Travis Briggs, Alek Robbins, Eric (Kayla) Briggs, and Blake Robbins; three great grandchildren, Anabelle Cicirello, and Colin and Brielle Robbins; one sister, Sonja Vann of Fuquay-Varina, NC; and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Masonic rites will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, followed by a final salute by his military comrades. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Mutter officiating.

Military rites, by local V. F. W. and D. A. V. posts and the VA National Guard Honors Team, will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be: Brian Cicirello, Blake Robbins, Erik Briggs, Verlin Robbins, Jr., Nick Robbins and Danny Burke.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the: Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or ShrinersHospitals.org/Donate.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Robbins family.