James Andrew Weatherly, Jr.

James is preceded in death by his children, Joseph Weatherly and Lisa Weatherly; his parents, James Andrew & Jewel Weatherly; his sister, Jewel Audrey Harvey & brother-in-law, Lyndon Harvey and one nephew, Jimboy Blazer.

James is survived by his brother, Richard Weatherly & wife Tommie Doris of Big Stone Gap, VA; four sisters, Gloria Jean Fain & husband Bill of Newport, TN, Peggy Barker of Maryville, TN, Ella Mae Gregg & husband Hugh of Newport, TN and Rosa Lee Pearson & husband Gary of Staunton, VA; the mother of his children, Norma Jean Weatherly; special friend Eric Lambert and special brother-in-law Jimmy Lee Blazer.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 11:00am to 12:30 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 pm with Jim Blazer officiating.

Graveside services follow at American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA. Military Graveside rites will be accorded by American Legion Hammond Post 3 and the Honor Team from the Gate City, VA National Guard Unit. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

