He was preceded in death by his parents, Dana and Georgia Vaughn; daughters, Vicky Vaughn and Cindy Flanary; and sisters, Loretta Baker and Arvella Stapleton.

Herb is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth Ann Vaughn; daughter, Becky Hamilton and husband, Dr. Bill Hamilton; son, Harold “Herbie” Vaughn Jr. and wife, Brandy; grandchildren, Chase Flanary, Daniel Hood, Matthew and Grace Vaughn, and Billy and Annie Hamilton; brother, Dale Vaughn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at McKinney’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Rogersville. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45pm.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Herb Vaughn.