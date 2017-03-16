She was preceded in death by her husband George Edward Firth, two brothers and two sisters.

Marie is survived by her son, Randy Firth of Big Stone Gap, VA; her daughter, Teresa Stimpson (Randy) of Linwood, MA; her brother, Gene Graybeal (Pearl) of Big Stone Gap, VA; her sister, Helen Huffman (Herb) of Appalachia, VA; her grandchildren, Michael Jeremy Firth, Gregory Aistrop and Taylor Aistrop and her great-grandchild, Tyler Avery Firth.

A private graveside service was held Friday, March 3, 2017, in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 1:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with Keith Nigrin officiating. Refreshments and finger sandwiches will be served following the service.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Hazel Marie Firth.