Frances A. Matthews

She was preceded in death by husband, Johnny Matthews; parents, Grover and Virgie Mowel; several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Eugene Matthews (Debbie), Gary Matthews (Julie), Lonnie Matthews (Robbie), Ronald Matthews, Reba Matthews, and Bobby Matthews (Leisa); several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; special friend, Jerry Adams.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday (3/17/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Morelock and Rev. Timmy Morelock officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday (3/18/17) at Harris Cemetery in the Grassy Creek Community. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.