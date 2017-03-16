Delmer Carol Simpson

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Lou Simpson, brothers, J.T. Simpson, Floyd and wife Nina Simpson, sisters, Clara and husband Ira Sellers, Nola Montgomery, infant brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brother, Vinson and wife Evelyn Simpson, sister, Lois and husband Mesba Salyers, sister-in-law, Vera Simpson, very special niece and husband that cared for him for several years, Betty and Dwayne Geel and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friend, Jack Gray.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday (3/18/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Services will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Bob Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Mowell Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.