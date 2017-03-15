Shirley was a loving and giving lady who always had a smile to brighten your day. She enjoyed reading and watching television. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family especially, her two daughters.

She retired from Hyatt’s Dry Cleaning following thirty years of service. Shirley attended the Baptist church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Darlene Lark and Mildred McGee; niece, Teresa Ramey.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jill Raygo (Scott), Betty Carter (Marvin); grandchildren, Brandon and Nicholas Raygo, Mac (Nadine), Zachary and Cody Carter; great grandson, Mason Carter; sisters, Dora Sims (Darrell), Hazel Sexton; brothers, Ernest Ramey (Gwen), Ray Ramey (Carol), Clinton Ramey and Dennis Ramey; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Clinton Ramey officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Wellmont Hospice House, Bristol, TN for their compassionate care of Shirley.

The care of Shirley Ramey and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.