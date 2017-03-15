Ruth Ilene Carter Lane

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Eva Upton Carter; husband, Deward Lane; sisters, Violet McClellen, Peggy Henry and Muriel Lane; brother, Eugene Carter.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Pamela Arnett and husband Tom; sons, James M. Lane, Rodney Deward Lane and wife Clara and Michael Lane and wife Brenda; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Jewel Clark; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Lane and Irene Belk; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:55 a.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1340-1272 North Great Neck Road #139, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Lane family.