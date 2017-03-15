Pagiel Hall Czoka

Pagiel was born in Bristol, TN on December 1, 1961. She was the child of Clara Hall Czoka of Kingsport and the late David Ladd Czoka. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Ladislaus Czoka and Helen Pantili Czoka of Richlands, VA and maternal grandparents; Robert Herschel Hall and Angie Combs Hall of Kingsport.

In addition to her mother, Pagiel is survived by two loving sisters; Kirsten Czoka Hoskins (Carlo) and Holly Hall Czoka, an uncle; Don C. Hall (Lois), a nephew; David Czoka Dean (Jane), a niece; Luthien T. Hoskins, three cousins; Herschel Hall (Andrea), Andrew Hall and Sarah Ashley Hall and two great nephews; Damon Dean and Jeremiah Sams.

Pagiel graduated from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, LA in 1979 where she was an accomplished tennis player. She was ranked second in the state of Louisiana in her age group and was given the “Best All Around Sportsmanship” award in April of 1977. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS in English Education, plus she was on UT’s women’s soccer team during her senior year. She then taught English at Phillips University in Marburg, Germany. When she returned to the US she became assistant to the director of the Elie Wiesel Center for Judaic Studies, Professor Steven T. Katz, at Boston University. She received editorial credit for several of Dr. Katz’s books and she was honored for being instrumental in organizing the conference celebrating Nobel Peace Prize recipient Elie Wiesel’s 80th birthday party.

Pagiel had a great love for traveling having been to Israel, Europe and New York City, to name a few. She enjoyed soccer, tennis, music, pottery, movies, poetry and the study of Judaism and Christianity.

Pagiel had memories of many close and cherished friends; Prof. Steven T. Katz and wife Rika, Harvey and Pat Van Dyke, Reese Van Dyke, Beth Lutz, Connie Hawk and Krissie Hawk, Beth Kirby-Levy, Ingrid Anderson, and from Baton Rouge; Peggy Hatch Ojea, Joy Matherne Boyer, Tracy Montgomery Militello and Kathy Pasrisey Barbay.

Pagiel attended First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, visits and expressions of concern. Special thanks to all those at Preston Place II, Lifecare, Wexford House and Caris Healthcare for their compassion and dedication in Pagiel’s care.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 10:00 am – 10:45 am at Tetrick Funeral Home -Bluff City Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am at Morning View Cemetery with Reverend Harrison Bell officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Compassion International (12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Co 80921-3668) and the US Memorial Holocaust Museum (100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024).

