She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James B. Hall, Sr.

She was a homemaker and housewife to four children, James B. Hall, Jr. and wife Freida of Wise, Brenda Bateman and husband Charles of Pigeon Forge, TN, Pam Hall of Wise, VA and Ronnie Hall and wife Linda of Pound, VA; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Lizzy Mae Kilgore Hall will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Ministers Chad Hall, Adam Hall, Roger Barker and Wayne Hager officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 17, 2017 in the Addington-Hensley Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.