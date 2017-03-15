Linda Kay James McKee

She and her husband Danny moved from their place in Hickory Tavern, South Carolina in 2014 to be closer to family members. Linda Kay James was born on January 8, 1943, to the late Reverend Lee A. and Shirley Christine Land James in Winston Salem, NC.

Linda was an accomplished hair stylist much revered by her patrons for her cheerful and sincere caring personal disposition. She had been a cashier at GE Gas Turbine in Greenville, SC.

Linda was a devoted member of the Henderson Baptist Church in Hickory Tavern, SC for many years and was appreciated for her service and her beautiful singing voice as a soloist and as a member of the church choir. She became a member of the First Baptist Church in Weber City, VA. Linda will be deeply missed for her kind and loving nature and her infectious laughter.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Mary Adkins.

She is survived by her loving husband Danny; daughter, Robin Lord; adopted son, Chris Smith; brother, Harold James and friend Susan Schaffer; sister, Elizabeth and husband Larry Snapp; brother, Bill James and Susan Furman; nephews, Mark Snapp, Kent Snapp, and Daniel James; special friend, Georgia Smith; brother-in-law, Ralph McKee; sisters-in-law, Peggy McKee and Amy Wood.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Weber City Baptist Church.

A funeral service will follow with Dr. Lester Morelock and Rev. Denver Winebarger officiating. Music will be provided by Andrea Sheppard and Daphine Winegar.

An entombment service will be held 11 am on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Winsome Sunday School Class. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Weber City, or to an animal welfare organization in her memory.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the McKee family.