Herb Vaughn

• Today at 4:12 PM

KINGSPORT - Harold “Herb” R. Vaughn, 72, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, after an extended illness. Herb was a native and lifelong resident of Kingsport. He attended Dobyns-Bennett High School. He worked for and managed McDonald’s restaurants for 20 years and ended his professional career at Pal’s, where he had managed the Colonial Heights location for 14 years. Herb brought a lot of innovation to the industry to try and streamline services. He loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dana and Georgia Vaughn; daughters, Vicky Vaughn and Cindy Flanary; and sisters, Loretta Baker and Arvella Stapleton.

Herb is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth Ann Vaughn; daughter, Becky Hamilton and husband, Dr. Bill Hamilton; son, Harold “Herbie” Vaughn Jr. and wife, Brandy; grandchildren, Chase Flanary, Daniel Hood, Matthew and Grace Vaughn, and Billy and Annie Hamilton; brother, Dale Vaughn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at McKinney’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Rogersville. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45pm.

