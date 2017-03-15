Freeda Bartley McCloud

Freeda was a member of the 1946 Class of Sullivan High School. Following graduation, she went to work at Holston Valley Hospital. Freeda met her future husband, C. H. “Bud” McCloud on a blind date. They were married in June 6, 1948. They began their family in 1950, having four sons, two daughters, and an adopted granddaughter who they raised and cared for as their own.

Freeda and Bud were charter members of Midway Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.

When the children were grown, Freeda worked as a Tupperware Rep and later began her career with Home Interiors and Gifts. Freeda was very successful with Home Interiors, a job she loved. When Bud’s health began to decline, she retired at age 80.

Freeda was preceded in death by her parents, R. C. Bartley, Sr. and Emma Fay Joyner Bartley and her husband of 63 years, C. H. McCloud. She was also predeceased by four brothers – Elmer (Pete), Willie (Spot), R. C., Jr. and Curtis Bartley.

Freeda is survived by her sons, Michael (Linda) of Kingsport, James (Brenda) of Kingsport, Danny (Barbara) of Maryville and Jeff (Shannon) of Maryville; daughters, Susan (Billy) Griffin of Chester, VA, Liesa (Dan) Estep of Johnson City, and Christa (Casey) Shannon of Gray; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Two brothers survive, her twin Fred Bartley of Kingsport and Lowell (Jenny) Bartley of Laurens, South Carolina.

Visitation with the family will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Dexter Terry officiating. A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff and Caregivers of Brookdale Colonial Heights for their excellent care, compassion and respect given our Mother/Grandmother/Sister. Special thanks also to the Amedisys Caregivers for their compassionate care and respect given Freeda during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, or to Midway Baptist Church, 21318 Old Dominion Road, Bristol, VA 24202. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The McCloud family is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.