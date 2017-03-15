Carla Sue Olterman

She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband and the outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby McGrady; nephew, Nicholas Chase Nunley; brother, Douglas Grady Riner, Jr.; sister, Deborah Riner.

She is survived by her husband, Billy “Oatmeal” Olterman; daughter, Sabrina Overbey; brothers, Dewitt Riner, Kenny Phillips, Joe Necessary, and Gary Delp; sisters, Roslyn Riner, Kimberly Barnett, Bernita and Robin Necessary; grandchildren, Seven Cowan and Blaine Cowan; granddog, BB; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Kingsport Amedysis Hospice for their loving care.

It was Carla’s wish to be cremated and services will be held later.

