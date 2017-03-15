Brian Powell

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, R.D. and Callie Fugate.

Brian is survived by his son, Dylan Powell of Kingsport; mother Judy Powell of Kingsport; brother, Billy Powell and wife, Lisa of Kingsport; sisters, Terri Roger and husband, Scott of Church Hill, and Kim Wilson and husband, Gregg of Church Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering of family and friends will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Tim Jarrett officiating.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Maranatha Baptist Temple Building Fund, 665 Vale Road, Gate City, VA 24251.

