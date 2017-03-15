Arthur Calvin “Mac” McDavid

After the war, he was employed by Huff Funeral Home and Hamlett Dobson in Kingsport. He later went to work for Martin Theatres as the Projectionist at The Strand Theatre, downtown Kingsport where he retired in 1979. He was a wealth of knowledge about the golden age of Hollywood, avid Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons Fan, Animal Lover of all kinds, and a vivid storyteller.

He is survived by his three children, Michael McDavid and wife Jackie of Bristol, Thomas McDavid of Kingsport, and Patti McDavid Grant and husband Jim of Johnson City.

One granddaughter, Rachel Anne Smith and husband Michael Smith of Lexington, KY, and one great grandson due in June 2017, Calvin “Cal” Gregory Smith.

Two sisters, Anne Cooper of Kingsport, and Clarine McLean and husband Don of Raleigh, NC; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Tim Munsey of West Virginia.

He leaves behind his constant four-legged dog, Maggie, whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Dorothy Smoot McDavid; brothers, Charles McDavid and Infant Carl McDavid; and sisters, Betty McGuire and Mary Jane Munsey.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 17, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until a celebration of Calvin’s life at 7:00 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN, with Reverend Gene Elliott officiating. The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in the Garden of Good Shepherd at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Gardens, Kingsport, TN. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery on Saturday at 10:50 A.M.

Those who prefer memorials may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 332 N. Lauderdale Street, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared through www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the McDavid family.