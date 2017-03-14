logo

Wilma Jean Cox

• Today at 9:59 AM

KINGSPORT - Wilma Jean Cox, 79, Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017. She was a member of Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star King Lodge. Wilma was an avid lover of owls and loved working with and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Cox; stepson, Thomas Daniel Cox; brother, Gerald Bunch; and 2 sisters, Louise Bunch and Barbara Bright.

Wilma is survived by her stepdaughter, Brenda Sue Pruitt of Knoxville, TN; 2 sons, Tony McFarland and Terry McFarland, both of Knoxville, TN; stepson, Dennis James Cox of Kingsport; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stephen Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow East Tennessee Cemetery.

