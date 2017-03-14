Vincent “Vinny” Manger

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Manger; his daughter, Vicky Ford and husband, Dennie Ford; son, Shawn Manger of Thayer, MO; three grandchildren, Dennis Ford Jr. and wife, Amanda, Becky McCord and husband, Jason, and Taylor Clements and husband, Aaron; five great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Merkle, wife of the late Bob Merkle; two nephews, Kevin Merkle and wife, Sharon, and Kraig Merkle and wife, Christie; two nieces, Pam Epperson, wife of the late John Epperson, and Candy Kotlarz; special friends, Susie Story, Ashlei Higgins and Archie Fitzgerald; and many other friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with the Reverend Charles Mowdy officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Ford Jr., Jason McCord, Doug Ford, Donnie Ford, Matthew Ford and Archie Fitzgerald. Honorary pallbearers will be Dannie Ford, Michael Ford and Buddy Hilton.

