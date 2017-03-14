Sandra Sue Thompson

KINGSPORT - Sandra Wheatley Thompson, 66, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2017, after a brief illness. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, on July 22, 1950, to Estelle and the late Kyle Wheatley. She is survived by her mother, Estelle Wheatley. She is also survived by her husband of 30 years, Marvin W. Thompson; her mother-in-law, Dolores Thompson; two step-daughters, Cindy (James) Parker; Christy Tester; granddaughter, Brianna Rogers; two sisters, Rita Lewis and Liz Laney (Rusty); several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews, and many close friends. She graduated from Ketron High School and studied music at East Tennessee State University. She was a talented musician and performed as a professional vocalist for many years. She was a member of Springdale Baptist Church and also shared her God-given gift as the pianist at the church for many years. In the past, she worked in administrative support at Indian Path Medical Center, and later owned her own business as a medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her granddaughter. In lieu of floral or other gifts, please send memorial donations to Springdale Baptist Church, 1616 Haga Road, Kingsport, TN 37660. A memorial service will conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Springdale Baptist Church with visitation of family and friends immediately following the service.