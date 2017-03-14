logo

no avatar

Ruth Ilene Carter Lane

• Today at 4:22 PM

GATE CITY, VA – Ruth Ilene Carter Lane, 94 of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at her residence. Born in Covington, VA, she had lived in Gate City (Carters Valley) for most of her life. She retired from Nettie Lee Boys and Girls Shop in 1989 following 18 years of service. Ruth loved art, painting, music and creating art for calendars. She was a member of Hermon United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and played the piano.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Eva Upton Carter; husband, Deward Lane; sisters, Violet McClellen, Peggy Henry and Muriel Lane; brother, Eugene Carter.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Pamela Arnett and husband Tom; sons, James M. Lane, Rodney Deward Lane and wife Clara and Michael Lane and wife Brenda; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Jewel Clark; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Lane and Irene Belk; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:55 a.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1340-1272 North Great Neck Road #139, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Lane family.