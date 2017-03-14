Nancy Carol Brickey

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Mae Paden; her father William Clarence Lovell; her stepmother, Myrtle Lovell; her sister, Dorothy McClure; her nephew, Jeff McClure; her niece, Leona McClure; her mother-in-law, Clyda Nagy and her father-in-law, Bill Nagy.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Joe Wayne Brickey of Norton, VA; her sons, Anthony Alfred Brickey of Norton, VA, William David Brickey of Norton, VA and Martin Wayne Brickey of Coeburn, VA; her sister, Gladys Gartrell (Dave) of Ely, NV; her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Hickman (Jimmy) of Norton, VA: brother-in-law George Hill of Seabrook, MD and several nieces.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, 2017, at Guest River Pentecostal Church in Norton, VA from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Darrell Bolling officiating.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Nancy Brickey.