Mary Jane Crigger Minnich

Mrs. Minnich was born in Giles County, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.

She retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Mrs. Minnich enjoyed sewing, making candles and camping. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Mrs. Minnich was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lynn Minnich and her mother, Hazel Jane Crigger Lane.

Surviving are her daughter, Aimee Denise Cloyd; son, Thomas Jeffery “T. J.” Minnich and wife, Julie; grandson, Parker Reece Minnich; granddaughter, Autumn Lea Cloyd Surcey; great grandsons, Bentley Ray Surcey and Jordan Lee Surcey; sister, Betty Lee Lane; brother in law, Larry Kent Minnich and several nieces and nephews.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Richlands, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org

The family would like to extend a special thank you to nurses and staff of Caris Hospice.

